Colorado University Professor Assigns Anti-Trump Material as Required Class Reading

A professor at a university in Colorado has assigned books that criticize President Trump as required reading material for her class.

Campus Reform received the syllabus for the course, “Topics in Public Rhetorics,” from a student who wished to remain anonymous.

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs course is taught by professor Katherine Mack, who is also the chair of the university’s English department.

The required reading material reportedly claims that people should challenge the “Trump effect” and also label the president’s supporters as prejudiced against minority groups.