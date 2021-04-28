Colorado Man Sentenced To 60 Years After Traveling To Guatemala And Sexually Abusing Child

A Colorado man was sentenced on Monday over traveling to Guatemala to sexually abuse a 13-year-old child and recording the incident, a Justice Department press release said.

Alvaro Castillo, 64, captured himself on video sexually abusing the minor, who had been asleep at the time of the incident, when he was in his home country in May 2018, trial evidence said, according to the press release. The Colorado man carried and transported additional photos depicting sexual abuse of minors and law enforcement agents found the pornography while looking in a vehicle he had been driving at the U.S.-Mexican border in October 2019.

Castillo was sentenced to 60 years imprisonment, will be under supervised release for life and has to submit a restitution payment of $33,586.89, the press release said. The Colorado man was convicted on six child pornography-related charges on Nov. 18, 2020, the Justice Department announced in a November press release.

“Alvaro Castillo recorded himself committing unspeakable crimes against a defenseless child in a foreign country,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the April press release.

“The department is committed to identifying and prosecuting transnational offenders like Alvaro Castillo, and today’s sentence will protect children in Guatemala and the United States from such predatory behavior,” McQuaid said in the press release.

The Justice Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.