A number of college students at Georgetown University were apparently both “disgusted” and “devastated” by the killing of Iranian terrorist Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Campus Reform’s Eduardo Neret visited the Washington, D.C., university to gauge students’ reactions on last week’s U.S. airstrike that killed Soleimani.

An overwhelming majority told Neret that they disagreed with President Donald Trump’s decision to take out Soleimani. – READ MORE