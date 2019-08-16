Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend goes nuclear on Jay-Z for partnering with the NFL

In a Thursday Instagram post, Diab defended her man and blasted Jay-Z for the pairing.

“We will never turn our backs on @kaepernick7 because your idols decided to work with the same organization that is actively keeping Colin unemployed all because he peacefully protested against social injustice in black and brown communities, specifically police brutality,” she wrote in the post, which has received more than 32,000 views at the time of this writing.

She went on to specifically point the finger at Jay-Z and the NFL, lambasting them for “ social justice in their partnership” while her boyfriend remains unemployed.

"So really, how can Jay-Z and the NFL utter social justice in their partnership while keeping Colin unemployed because of his social justice work?" she asked. "It's typical for the NFL to buy different PR looks to cover up their dirt-that's nothing new. But what is disgusting and disappointing is Jay-Z let them use him."