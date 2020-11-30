‘Coats For Kids’: DC Police, Knights Of Columbus Distribute Coats To ‘The Most Vulnerable Members Of Our Society’

The Catholic Knights of Columbus in Washington, D.C., spent Black Friday distributing coats to children in need — the “most vulnerable members of our society,” Supreme Knight Carl Anderson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In partnership with the Metropolitan Police Department, members of the global Catholic men’s organization gathered Friday at Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, D.C. to distribute coats to children aged 2 to 16-years-old.

“As our nation faces tough economic times due to the pandemic, the Knights of Columbus remains steadfast in our commitment to helping the most vulnerable members of our society,” Anderson told the DCNF.

“Helping children in need was a fundamental reason for Blessed Michael McGivney’s founding of the Knights of Columbus in 1882 and continues to be a very important part of our work today, especially through our Coats for Kids program,” Anderson added.

The Knights, who will also distribute coats Dec. 5 in Southeast D.C., have sought to keep Washington youngsters warm through the holiday distribution for the past 11 years, Knights of Columbus D.C. State Deputy Brandon Brown told the DCNF.

Brown said that the Knights have distributed over half a million coats throughout North America since the program began to children who “would otherwise go cold.”

“Each year we seem to see more stories of greed than thanks mere minutes after Thanksgiving,” Brown told the DCNF. “As Knights of Columbus, we seek to share our thankfulness by serving our neighbors in need, particularly the young families in our community.”

“By engaging our local community, we are able to live out our call to be men of Charity and to love our neighbor,” Brown said.