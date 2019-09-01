CO Dems Left Fuming After National Senate Dems Rush to Endorse Hickenlooper, Ignore Female Candidates

Some Colorado Democrats are not happy with the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) after they rushed to endorse former Governor John Hickenlooper for Senate.

After failing to gain nationwide support, Hickenlooper announced that he would be terminating his presidential bid in order to run for Senate in Colorado. Senator Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) is up for reelection and his seat is considered one of the best pick-up options for Democrats as they try to regain control of the Senate in 2020.

Because this seat is vulnerable, many Democrats were excited to hear that Hickenlooper would be running. The DSCC — which is the campaign arm of the Senate Democrats — announced its full endorsement of Hickenlooper’s bid shortly after he announced.

The problem for the DSCC is that there were already several candidates in the primary who have been campaigning for months to take on Gardner, including several female candidates.

State Senator Angela Williams, former Colorado House Majority Leader Alice Madden, climate activist Diana Bray, Professor Stephany Rose Spaulding, community organizer Lorena Garcia, and immigration advocate Michelle Ferrigno Warren are all accomplished women running for the same seat who were outraged by the DSCC's interference in the primary.