CNN’s Don Lemon ties Donald Trump to college admissions cheating scheme

CNN host Don Lemon managed to connect President Trump to what has been called the “largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice” on Tuesday night by saying the president also benefited from a rigged system that favors the elite.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement officials announced 50 indictments for those involved in a scheme in which wealthy parents allegedly paid large sums of money for their children to be accepted at prestigious universities across the country. Among the high-profile individuals swept up in the controversy are TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

When Lemon tackled the topic during his opening monologue, he called it “disturbing” that such well-off families would go to such lengths to get their children into college and quickly pivoted to Trump.

The “CNN Tonight” host said that such a scandal can reinforce many people’s beliefs that the “system is rigged against them,” something he noted was a theme during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

"This is what Donald Trump tapped into and in a lot of ways, guess what, he was right," Lemon conceded before using the scandal as the impetus to mention the president's own upbringing.