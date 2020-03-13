CNN’s Don Lemon Explodes On John Kasich: ‘No, You Can’t’ Talk (VIDEO)

Leftist CNN opinion host Don Lemon exploded on former Ohio Governor John Kasich during an interview on Wednesday night after Kasich said that President Donald Trump did a good job with his Oval Office address on the coronavirus earlier in the night.

Early on in the interview, while speaking about the address, Lemon repeatedly cut off Kasich while Kasich was trying to explain his thought’s on Trump’s speech.

“Can I finish now?” Kasich pressed. “Let me talk. Let me talk.”

“No, you can’t, John, because we are here to talk about the president’s –” Lemon responded. – READ MORE

