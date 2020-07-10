CNN’s Don Lemon: Black Lives Matter Movement Is Not About ‘All Black Lives Matter’ (VIDEO)

So apparently we cannot point out that black lives taken by those who are not cops matter, even though those deaths are far more common. Because it’s all about police brutality. But it’s not — the BLM rubric has come to include everything from removing statues to reparations. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 7, 2020

CNN’s Don Lemon said during an interview with actor Terry Crews on Monday that the Black Lives Matter movement was not about “all black lives matter” because the movement primarily focuses on police brutality.

The interview came in response to remarks that Crews has made on social media recently about the Black Lives Matter movement that has triggered the political Left.

“The Black Lives Matter movement was started because it was talking about police brutality,” Lemon said. “If you want an all black lives matter movement that talks about gun violence in communities, including, you know, black communities, then, start that movement with that name. But that’s not what Black Lives Matter is about. It’s not an all-encompassing .” – READ MORE

