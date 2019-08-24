CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Trump Not Visibly Aging In Office Because He Doesn’t Care About America (VIDEO)

CNN’s Chris Cuomo cares so much about America that sometimes he’ll just yell out to a guy who called him “Fredo” — “I’ll f***ing throw you down these stairs like a f***ing punk,” and “You’re gonna’ call me Fredo, take a f***ing swing? I’ll f***ing wreck your sh**.”

Now that’s loving America.

But Cuomo says President Trump doesn’t love America, and he’s got proof.

On his show “Cuomo Prime Time” this week, the Host With The Most put on screen split shots of presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Trump, showing them before they took office and after they left office (or, in Trump’s case, after two-and-a-half years in the White House). – READ MORE