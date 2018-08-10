CNN’S BRIAN STELTER RESPONDS TO FOX NEWS PHOTOSHOPPING HIM ONTO A CRICKET

Stelter wrote more about the photoshop in his “Reliable Sources” email newsletter, saying:

“Bravo, Fox. I laughed out loud when I saw this. Greg Gutfeld dreamed it up, of course… Evidently the idea was that I’ve been silent about Bill de Blasio‘s criticism of Rupert Murdoch… Thus, ‘crickets.’ Some Twitter commenters pointed out that this looks more like a grasshopper, but I digress.

Fox News photoshopped my head onto a cricket. I’m chirping with delight pic.twitter.com/ISXcfYU6l5 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 9, 2018

I DID say on Tuesday that politicians make lousy media critics, but Gutfeld’s not interested in that, he’s interested in producing awesome Photoshops. Well done! I’m CHIRPING with delight…” – READ MORE

Cnn Media Reporter Brian Stelter On Wednesday Accused President Donald Trump Of Leading A “hate Movement” Against Establishment Media Reporters.

Discussing the Trump supporters who heckled CNN reporter Jim Acosta on Tuesday evening before Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, Stelter told CNNI’s Hala Gorani, “I think what we are increasingly seeing from the president and his aides and his allies is a hate movement against the American press.”

“When you look at the behavior around Jim Acosta and some of the other reporter at these rallies, you really do see a hate movement,” he insisted.

More and more, "hate movement" seems like the proper term. Trump and some of his allies are promoting a "hate movement" against the American press. pic.twitter.com/s5C3eFZgJg — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 1, 2018

Stelter said Trump is not just telling his supporters to ignore or not believe the legacy media. Instead, Stelter claimed, Trump’s “really telling people to hate journalists. He’s telling people that journalists are the enemy—literally the enemies of the people.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1