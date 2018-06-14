True Pundit

Politics TV

CNN’s Blitzer: ‘We Are Not the Enemy of the American People — We Love the American People’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Wednesday, CNN host Wolf Blitzer responded to President Donald Trump referring to CNN as “fake news” in a tweet, arguing the network is “not the enemy of the American people.”

“It’s one thing not to like the media,” Blitzer said. “Everybody’s always criticizing us and not happy with our coverage, whether it was President Clinton or President Bush or President O — they’re all criticized.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

CNN's Blitzer: 'We Are Not the Enemy of the American People -- We Love the American People' | Breitbart
CNN's Blitzer: 'We Are Not the Enemy of the American People -- We Love the American People' | Breitbart

Wednesday, CNN host Wolf Blitzer responded to President Donald Trump referring to CNN as "fake news" in a tweet, arguing the network is "not the enemy of the American people." "It's one thing not to like the media," Blitzer said. "Everybody's always criticizing us and not happy with our coverage, whether it was - blitzer |…

Breitbart Breitbart
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: