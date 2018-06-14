CNN’s Blitzer: ‘We Are Not the Enemy of the American People — We Love the American People’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday, CNN host Wolf Blitzer responded to President Donald Trump referring to CNN as “fake news” in a tweet, arguing the network is “not the enemy of the American people.”

“It’s one thing not to like the media,” Blitzer said. “Everybody’s always criticizing us and not happy with our coverage, whether it was President Clinton or President Bush or President O — they’re all criticized.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1