CNN: Trump Spreading ‘False’ Censorship Claim, ‘Hate Speech’ Bans Not Ideological

In An Article Published Friday, Cnn Reporter Oliver Darcy Declared That Claims Of Social Media Censorship Of Conservative Voices Are Simply “false.”

“President Donald Trump on Friday morning claimed in a tweet that social media companies are ‘silencing millions of people,’ exacerbating a longstanding paranoia from conservatives who have for years erroneously accused social media companies of bias and censorship,” Oliver Darcy wrote.

Trump addressed social media censorship in a tweet sent Friday.

Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people. Can’t do this even if it means we must continue to hear Fake News like CNN, whose ratings have suffered gravely. People have to figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018

Darcy also wrote that claims of conservatives being “unfairly treated by social media companies” are part of a “flimsy narrative.”

The CNN reporter mentioned the fact that big tech had recently no-platformed Alex Jones and his Infowars brand, maintaining that had nothing to do with political ideology but was due to Infowars’ “harassment” and “hate speech” – a term which Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg himself admitted was very difficult to define.

“The tech platforms said they removed Jones’ content for violations of their hate speech and harassment guidelines. They have maintained that they do not discriminate against users for their political beliefs,” Darcy wrote. – READ MORE

