CNN Photo Editor Celebrated Deaths of ‘Jewish Pigs’ in Anti-Semitic Tweets

For all of CNN’s suggestions that President Trump was a racist and anti-Semite, they sure don’t seem to catch those tendencies of prospective employees during the hiring process. Instead, they have them resign after they’re exposed on social media. It’s especially troubling when the prospective employee had publicly celebrated the deaths of “jewish pigs” in Jerusalem.

On Thursday, CNN photo editor Mohammed Elshamy was exposed as an anti-Semite after numerous political operatives and news outlets dove into his Twitter history and discovered his hatred. Elshamy has since made his Twitter account private.

In a series of tweets, political strategist Arthur Schwartz highlighted Elshamy’s elation at the news Jews were killed by terrorists in Jerusalem back in 2011. “More than 4 jewish pigs killed in #Jerusalem today by the Palestinian bomb explode,” he wrote.

He seemed to celebrate the killings, tweeting: “HAMAS HAMAS HAMAS #Anti-Israel #Gaza #Palestine #Hamas”.

Daily Wire reporter Jordan Schachtel pointed out that Elshamy was celebrating a terrorist attack that “killed a Christian woman who was studying in Israel & severely injured a 14-year-old Israeli girl who would succumb to her wounds 6 yrs later. The attack injured 39 more.” – READ MORE