CNN Panelist Calls Out Media for ‘Rush to Judgment’ With Smollett Claims

Just a few days after the liberal media were burned by the hoax that was the claims against the Covington Kids, the liberal media proved they didn’t learn a lesson by running right back to the stove to ultimately get burned by the Jussie Smollett apparent hate crime hoax. During CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, libertarian commentator and podcaster Kmele Foster called out folks in the media for their “rush to judgment” based on their preconceived notions of Trump supporters.

Host Brian Stelter put off the Smollett story until after the first commercial break, choosing instead to bemoan President Trump’s “distractions” from other stories about his administration.

When they finally got around to Smollett, Foster was up first and immediately pointed out that “there were a lot of reasons for skepticism from very, very early on here.” After noting the “rush to judgment”, he explained where that bias came from: “I think in a lot of speculative controversies where the media is necessarily reporting on a story really, really early when we don’t know much, folks have to go with what we suppose. And what we knew at the time was the President’s supporters are racist.”

“My heart goes out to anyone who gets attacked, but it’s totally appropriate to exercise a bit of skepticism and exercise a bit of patience in waiting for the facts to develop around this story. And as they have developed, this story looks very different than what most people suspected,” Foster added after pointing out some of Smollett’s unbelievable claims.- READ MORE