CNN medical analyst suggests life ‘needs to be hard’ for unvaccinated Americans

CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen suggested Saturday that life needs to be “hard” for Americans who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine and individuals who refuse to get shots should perhaps face weekly testings.

“It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” Wen, the former Planned Parenthood president, said. “Right now, it’s kind of the opposite.”

Unvaccinated people, she fretted, can at the moment go about their lives as normal without any consequence.

“But at some point these mandates, by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, ‘Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice weekly testing,’” Wen said. “Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice.”

CNN’s @DrLeanaWen: The Biden Admin should say to unvaccinated Americans: “Hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms, you have to get twice weekly testing.” pic.twitter.com/Gsu34HG6jz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2021

“The CDC struck a difficult (but overall correct) balance: We need to get our kids all back to in-person instruction in the Fall, and mitigation measures help us to do so safely. Indoor masking & weekly #covid19 testing for the unvaccinated are key, along with improved ventilation,” Wen added on Twitter.

The CDC announced on Friday that in-person schooling is a priority this fall, with the caveat that masks should be worn indoors by children ages 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --