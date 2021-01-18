CNN Issues Correction, Saying Rep Ted Lieu ‘Grabbed A ProBar Energy Bar’, Rather Than ‘A Crowbar’ Amidst Capitol Riot

CNN issued a correction to an article that was updated Thursday, which previously said Democratic California Rep. Ted Lieu “grabbed a crowbar” during the Capitol riot.

Lieu seized an energy bar and said he and his chief of staff called Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline’s top aide, asking if they could take shelter in Cicilline’s office at the Rayburn House Office Building during the Capitol riot, CNN reported. Lieu had to evacuate his office located at the Cannon Office Building while the mob stormed the Capitol.

“CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated that Rep. Ted Lieu grabbed a crowbar before leaving his office. He grabbed a ProBar energy bar,” CNN reported.

Rioters breached the Capitol building last week after a march turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results, multiple sources said.

Lieu, Cicilline and Democratic Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin headed the impeachment effort in the House against President Donald Trump. The House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to impeach the president and 10 Republicans voted in favor of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection.”

Lieu is among many others House Speaker Nancy Pelosi selected to be impeachment managers for Trump’s trial, according to The New York Times. Lieu previously served as an officer in the Air Force and was a former prosecutor.

Lieu’s office and CNN didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.