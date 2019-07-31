CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Shifts Blame: ‘Trump Has Hurt Our Perception Among Republicans’

Washington Post media reporter Sarah Ellison filed a story on CNN boss Jeff Zucker after following him around on July 24, Mueller Hearing Day. She apparently asked what happened to CNN among Republicans (which had to be a bad-ratings question). Zucker blamed Trump, but didn’t consider that maybe CNN’s incessantly emotional and ideological tone against Trump played a part.

At a recent Trump rally in Greenville, N.C., a teenage rock band played its rendition of a frequent rally slogan, “CNN Sucks.” (Selected lyrics included: “Jeff Zeleney [sic], you whine like a girl/Jake Tapper, you make me wanna hurl.”) “I think Trump has hurt our perception among Republicans to some degree,” Zucker said. “I think it’s incredibly unfortunate. You can’t have the most powerful man in the world with his megaphone slamming the network every day and not have it have an effect.”

Ellison and the Post avoid any notion that CNN eroded its own audience base with incessant liberal bias, and rabid editorializing, and crabby chyrons, and anti-Trump stories that turned out to be untrue. Instead, she re-litigates how CNN was too pro-Trump four years ago – READ MORE