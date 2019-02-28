CNN Accused of Colluding with Democrat Operatives During Bernie Sanders Town Hall

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-vt) Participated In A Town Hall Event That Aired On Cnn Monday As Part Of His Campaign For The 2020 Election–but Some Online Sleuths Have Discovered That The Audience May Have Been Stacked Against Him.

During the event, a young woman who asked Sanders a critical question about allegations of sexual harassment in his campaign was introduced as a student at American University.

However, the student was also reportedly an intern for Cassidy & Associates, a large lobbying firm in Washington, D.C.

According to a report from Paste Magazine, this wasn’t the only fishy audience member. Several audience members were introduced without disclosing their professional ties to politics. Two audience members actually worked within the Democratic Party establishment. – READ MORE