Clinton Will Be Tied to All FBI Sources in Trump Probe, Solomon Says

It’s likely that all four sources the FBI used to start spying on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign have connections to Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a top investigative journalist.

Cody Shearer and Sidney Blumenthal, both longtime political hit men for the couple, are tied to a “pipeline of Clinton-related information” that led into the Department of State, forming a second “dossier” of dirt on that was used to get spy warrants.

Another source of information to the FBI was Fusion GPS, which was being paid by a prominent Washington, D.C., law firm, using funds from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee.

“When that is all put together … four out of four things the FBI used to start listening in on the Trump campaign comes back to the Clinton family,” said John Solomon, an award-winning investigative journalist and executive vice president of The Hill.

The FBI may be guilty of some politics in the so-called Trump-Russia collusion case, said former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, sitting in Friday night for host Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller in May 2017 as special counsel to investigate the collusion allegations. Rosenstein made the appointment after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the case as a result of his having met, as a U.S. senator, with a Russian diplomat. – READ MORE