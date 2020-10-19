Clinton Labor Secretary Wants A ‘Truth And Reconciliation Commission’ To ‘Erase Trump’s Lies’

Former Clinton Administration Secretary of Labor called for a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” that could “erase Trump’s lies.”

“When this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission,” Robert Reich tweeted Saturday.

“It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe,” Reich continued, according to the Twitter post.

“I love the people responding to this tweet as if it’s a radical, undemocratic idea,” Reich tweeted later with a link to an article in The Conversation about truth commissions that have been established in countries such as Canada.

Reich is a professor of public policy at the University of California Berkeley, according to the school website. The former labor secretary is also a senior fellow at the school’s Blum Center for Developing Economies.

Reich did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.