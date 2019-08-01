Clinton-appointed judge dismisses DNC’s lawsuit over Russia conspiracy ‘with prejudice’

A Clinton-appointed federal judge in New York on Tuesday dismissed the Democratic National Committee’s lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks and others over stolen emails.

U.S. District Judge John Koeltl found the DNC’s legal arguments “either moot or without merit” and dismissed the lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning it’s a final ruling against Democrats.

Eyes open.

DNC lawsuit against Russia, Wikileaks, Trump dismissed today.

All over the headlines everywhere.

This is a big win for us, Patriots.

You can be sure, that countermoves are already in play. pic.twitter.com/gmh8JxLf4j — EyeTheSpy (@TrueEyeTheSpy) July 30, 2019

“The court has considered all of the arguments raised by the parties. To the extent not specifically addressed, the arguments are either moot or without merit,” Koeltl wrote, according to a copy of the ruling posted to Lawfare.

“For the reasons explained above, the DNC’s Second Amended Complaint is dismissed with prejudice and the (Trump) Campaign’s motion for sanctions under Rule 11 is denied,” the judge wrote. – READ MORE

