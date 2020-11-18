Cindy McCain: ‘I’d Watch the Demise of Respect’ of the US Around the World During the Trump Admin

Cindy McCain is explaining how the rest of the globe has apparently lost respect for the United States because of President Donald Trump’s administration.

She detailed her experiences overseas and how she witnessed the effects of Trump’s decisions on other countries.

“I was overseas at least once a month, if not more. I’d watch the demise of respect of our country around the globe, watch us leave our allies on the battlefield, watch us throw away our treaties, etc.,” McCain told The Washington Post on Tuesday.

She added: “You say, ‘Well, we’re better than that.’ But finally, there comes a time when there’s no explanation anymore, and that was very much the case with me. There were so many people like my husband and so many millions of other people who served so nobly. And then to have it tossed away by someone who I don’t believe really understands what it means to serve.”

McCain mentioned a report published by The Atlantic that alleges the president called American soldiers who lost their lives “losers” and “suckers.” – READ MORE

