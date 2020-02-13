Chuck Schumer: Dems Will Be ‘Strongly United’ Behind Nominee, Even If They’re A Socialist

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reminded Democrats on Tuesday that the party would be united behind the eventual nominee, even if that nominee happens to be a socialist.

In a joint press conference with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Schumer rebuffed questions over whether the party will fracture if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), a “Democratic socialist” is named the party’s presidential nominee, leaving some Democrats — including, perhaps, Schumer — out in the cold.

Schumer was adamant that the party would be “strongly united” behind a nominee and “focused like a laser” on defeating President Donald Trump.

“Primaries are primaries and there’re always lots of sturm and drang,” Schumer insisted. “You will see in a few months Democrats will be strongly united together, and we will be focused like a laser on beating Donald Trump. The enthusiasm that you last saw in 2008 to elect Barack Obama, you will see among Democrats this summer and fall to get Donald Trump out of office.” – READ MORE

