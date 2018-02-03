Chuck Norris gives roundhouse kick to CBS, Sony, suing for $30 million over ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ profits

Doesn’t everyone know not to mess with Chuck Norris?

The action hero has hit CBS and Sony Pictures Television with a $30 million lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay him his share of the profits from his hit ’90s series “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

According to the lawsuit, CBS failed to pay Norris’ production company, Top Kick Productions, 23 percent “of the profits earned from any, and all, exploitations of ‘Walker.'”

Top Kick alleges in the suit that “CBS was among the networks that were fully aware of Chuck Norris’ success, history, brand and image, which resulted in CBS agreeing to become the primary distributor of ‘Walker.'” – READ MORE

