Chrissy Teigen Caught Cooking With Goya Beans After Joining Boycott

It turns out that Chrissy Teigen’s boycott of Goya over the CEO’s expressed Trump support was all for show.

On Thursday, Teigen posted a cooking tutorial for oxtail stew and shared a photo of the several ingredients she planned to implement; standing out among them was a can of Goya peas.

Hey @chrissyteigen what happened to boycotting Goya? Lmfao Your so lame 🙃 pic.twitter.com/v1azftndLq — Chelsea mears (@Chelseamears3) August 6, 2020

This past month, Goya was thrust into the rip-roaring jaws of a left-wing hate machine when company CEO Robert Unanue said America is “truly blessed” to have President Trump during a Rose Garden speech about the White House’s Hispanic prosperity initiative.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have a leader like President Trump who is a builder,” he said. “We have an incredible builder, and we pray. We pray for our leadership, our president.”

Shortly thereafter, Chrissy Teigen joined the social media mob by pledging to boycott the company. “F*********K. A shame. Don’t care how good the beans taste though. Bye bye,” she tweeted. – READ MORE

