Chrissy Teigen Blasts Rumors That She & John Legend Are In Jeffrey Epstein’s Alleged Pedophile Ring

Model, television star, and popular Twitter personality Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter on Tuesday to air her frustration over conspiracy theories that pertained to her, her husband, singer John Legend, and late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“u know what is not great?,” Teigen tweeted Tuesday just after 11:30 a.m. “I still have to read on social media many times a day that John and I are pedophiles and look at photoshopped/miscaptioned photos of us on ‘Epstein Island’ and I just have to deal with it because ‘people are crazy these days.’”

In a series of seven tweets, Teigen continued to blast the theories and those who spread them. Teigen added that she has resisted the urge to take legal action against individuals who spread the rumors because she fears that doing so would only further embolden those who make the claims, as it might appear she had something to hide.

Teigen, who married John Legend in 2013 and has two children, also said that she had what she described as a “real life” prior to the rumors, which involved trips to the grocery store and taking her kids — daughter Luna and son Miles — to parks. Now, since the rumors began, Teigen said there are people in her area who believe theories that Epstein’s alleged ring that supposedly involves herself and her husband could be exposed at any minute.

"It's not just weirdos in random towns," Teigen added. "These people are all over. I hate what some people have become and what social has done for this kind of reach. it sucks. and now they'll post this too, and it'll get even worse. I'm just so f*cking tired."