Chris Wallace Says Election Is ‘The Worst Nightmare’ For Supreme Court Justices

Fox News’s Chris Wallace said early Wednesday morning that the delayed results of the 2020 presidential election are a “nightmare” for Supreme Court justices.

Wallace discussed the possibility of Supreme Court justices being forced to decide who the winner of the 2020 presidential election is very early in the morning Wednesday.

“We are getting to a period where we are now anticipating litigation,” political analyst Juan Williams said. “And exactly how you go about properly counting votes and people contesting votes I hope things don’t get ugly.”

“I can also tell you that this is the worst nightmare of those nine justices on the Supreme Court,” Wallace said. “I talked to a few of the justices after 2000 and they were very unhappy they were put in that position.”

He continued: “It may be forced on them and they may have to make that decision. But they don’t want to do that. I promise you, none of those nine justices wants to sit there and make the decision as to who the next president is.”

