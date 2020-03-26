Chinese Propaganda Video Cites CNN, Democratic Politicians to Push Regime Narrative

China’s state-run propaganda outlets are using coronavirus coverage by U.S. media and Democratic politicians to push the regime narrative that the Chinese government bears no responsibility for the ongoing pandemic and that sourcing the origin of the virus to Wuhan is politically motivated.

A video posted Monday by the Global Times, a tabloid run by the Communist Party of China, uses footage of numerous American media outlets and Democratic politicians to portray criticism of China’s handling of the coronavirus as racist. In addition to citing CNN’s Chris Cuomo and NBC’s Richard Engel, the video highlights tweets from two-time failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and New York City mayor Bill de Blasio parroting regime talking points.

The US President’s rhetoric in using “Chinese virus” to describe #COVID19, has sparked fierce public criticism from all walks of life in the US. pic.twitter.com/RMljngN7P3 — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) March 23, 2020

“It is easy to scapegoat people, and that is what has always happened when there have been pandemics or epidemics,” Engel says in the clip featured in the video. “This is a virus that came from the territory of China but came from bats. This is a bat virus, not a China virus.” – READ MORE

