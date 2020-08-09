China Working To Ensure Trump ‘Does Not Win Re-Election’, Most Top Threats Want Him Out, U.S. Officials Say

A top U.S. official revealed on Friday that the majority of nations that pose the greatest threat to the upcoming elections are working to ensure that President Donald Trump loses re-election.

National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina said in a statement that foreign states were attempting to interfere in the upcoming election through “covert and overt” influence operations.

“Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,” Evanina said. “We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran.”

Evanina revealed that communist China—which is widely considered to be the greatest threat to U.S. national security and to freedom around the world—is working to make sure that Trump does not win re-election. – READ MORE

