China Threatens U.S.: ‘Don’t Say We Didn’t Warn You’

Communist China is threatening to retaliate against the United States for limiting the federal dollars spent on Chinese products; the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, the People’s Daily, intimated that China would stop exporting “rare earth” minerals to the United States.

The People’s Daily wrote, “Don’t say we didn’t warn you!” That phrase has been historically used by the Chinese Communist party to threaten armed warfare.

According to the Daily Mail, the paper threatened:

Will rare earths become China’s counter weapon against the unreasonable crackdown from the U.S.? The answer is not profound. American companies have particularly high demand for rare earth products. At present, some people from the U.S. side are indeed fantasizing about obtaining resources independently, but it’s unarguable that the U.S. depends highly on the global supply chain. Without doubt, the U.S. wants to use the products made with the rare earths imported from China to suppress China’s development. Chinese people must not agree.

President Trump and President Xi Jinping are supposed to meet at the G-20 meeting next month. – READ MORE