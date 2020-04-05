China joins UN Human Rights Council panel despite troubling record, response to coronavirus

China has been appointed to a panel on the controversial U.N. Human Rights Council, where it will help vet candidates for important posts — despite its decades-long record of systematic human rights abuse that the U.S. has said fueled the coronavirus pandemic.

Jiang Duan, minister at the Chinese Mission in Geneva, was appointed to the U.N. Human Rights Council’s Consultative Group — where he will serve as the representative of the Asia-Pacific states. He will serve as one of five representatives for blocs of countries and is joined by delegates from Spain, Slovenia and Chad.

China has been criticized over the way it handled the coronavirus outbreak, with the U.S. and others accusing the communist country of a secretive approach that punished doctors, threw out reporters, suppressed information and ultimately downplayed the seriousness of the virus — leaving the world blindsided and unable to adequately respond to what later became a global pandemic.

“It could have been contained to that one area in China where it started,” President Trump, who has called the virus the “Chinese virus,” said at a press briefing last month. “And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did.”

U.N. Watch, a Geneva-based human rights watchdog, first reported the development in Geneva, and reacted furiously to the move, saying it was “absurd and immoral” for the U.N. to allow the Chinese regime a key role in selecting human rights officials.

“Allowing China’s oppressive and inhumane regime to choose the world investigators on freedom of speech, arbitrary detention and enforced disappearances is like making a pyromaniac into the town fire chief,” said Hillel Neuer, U.N. Watch’s Executive Director said.

The body said that China will now play a central role in picking at least 17 human rights investigators, including those looking at freedom of speech, enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention — all rights that the Chinese regime is said to have violated. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --