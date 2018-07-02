Child Abandoned in Desert with Note Pinned to Him: ‘I Am Looking for My Mom’

Immediately before her briefing with members of Customs and Border Protection in Tucson this past Thursday, first lady Melania Trump asked officials how often agents see children trying to cross the Arizona border alone.

In a photo taken by the agent who spotted him, the boy is shown sitting by himself on a berm alongside a dirt road. It was 101 degrees that day, but the child was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, jeans, and sneakers.

The little boy carried a large backpack and a zippered tote, reported AZ Central. He also carried a plastic Coke bottle that was less than a quarter full — the only drink he had. He had no food at the time Border Control rescued him.“This is something that our people encounter on a daily basis,” Karisch told Melania Trump.

The note pinned to the six-year-old, traveling alone, read, in English: “I am looking for my mom.”

As the first lady looked down at the photos, she reportedly said softly, “Oh, God.”

"It's incredible," Mrs. Trump also said, according to Yahoo News. "As young as six years old — you know, someone would leave them. Wow, very sad."