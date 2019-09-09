Chick-fil-A operates late after-hours shifts making more than 500 sandwiches for first responders involved in Texas massacre

everal Chick-fil-A workers at an Odessa, Texas, location stayed long past their shifts ended in order to prepare meals for first responders involved in the deadly August massacre that took the lives of seven people.

The restaurant, which initially closed early to allow workers to be with their loved ones, reopened to make meals for first responders after employees insisted that it was their job to serve the public in a time of need.

On Facebook, the restaurant shared a post that read, “Absolutely blown away by this amazing team of people. After heartbreaking events in our community today we planned to close early and send our team home to be with their families. As they were walking out of the restaurant an opportunity to feed local law enforcement presented its self and they were given the option to help … not one person said no.”

“Partnering with Chick-fil-A Odessa Town Center they cooked 500 sandwiches and packaged them with the most joyful hearts and a lot of love,” the post continued. “Sometimes light in a dark world looks as simple as a hot chicken sandwich.” – READ MORE