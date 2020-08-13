CHICAGO: Two Year Old Cancer Patient Misses Birthday Party After Rioters Loot Ronald McDonald House

A two-year-old cancer patient was unable to go home and celebrate his birthday due to the rioting and looting in Chicago that eventually targetted the Ronald McDonald House near Lurie Children’s Hospital where he was staying.

According to WBBM, Owen Buell, who suffers from Stage 4 neuroblastoma, was slated to head back to his home in Joliet to “cake and ice cream” for his birthday. Those plans were dashed as rioting and looting broke out in the city.

“We were going to have cake and ice cream and do some presents at home with his siblings and his grandma,” said Owen’s mother, Valerie Mitchell.

“We got a phone call from the nurse saying that none of the nurses could make it in for safety concerns and they didn’t want any families in the middle of that trying to walk into Lurie’s,” Mitchell said.

Rioters and looters targeted the Ronald McDonald house early Monday morning. Owen's mother described how unsafe she felt for her child. The unfortunate event on top of his cancer and the global pandemic only further heightened her stress.

