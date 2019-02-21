Chicago Police Hammer Race Hoaxer: Felony Charge Against Empire Star

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has now been charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, the Cook County States Attorney says.

Disorderly conduct is a Class 4 Felony. CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller says Smollett could face probation to up to 1.5 years in prison.

He is expected in bond court tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Police Department.

This story is developing.

