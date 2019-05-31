Chicago PD releases Jussie Smollett texts with Nigerian brothers involved in hoax hate crime

Chicago Police released text messages and other records related to the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax case, revealing more about the communication the “Empire” star had with the Nigerian brothers who were allegedly in on the scheme, according to the Daily Beast.

In the months leading up to the incident, Smollett exchanged texts with Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo seeking to purchase drugs from them, including ecstasy, marijuana, and cocaine. Smollett paid them for the drugs using PayPal and Venmo.

A conspicuous message occurred in January when Smollett texted them “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?”

After that message, Smollett picked up one of the brothers and drove to their apartment. Police say they conducted a practice run of the hoax assault the next morning, and that Smollett told them to call him “Empire f****t” and “Empire n****r” while beating him up.

Smollett allegedly paid the brothers $3,500 by check and wrote that the check was for a nutrition and fitness program. – READ MORE