Chicago activists demand Rahm Emanuel resign ahead of anti-violence rally

Chicago activists are demanding that Mayor Rahm Emanuel resign as they prepare for a major anti-violence protest against the city’s spiraling crime crisis.

Organizers of the march reportedly are gearing up for a potentially chaotic demonstration on Thursday, timed with the start of Lollapalooza and before a Cubs game. Organizers did not rule out trying to enter Wrigley Field and predicted at least some protesters would be arrested.

Meanwhile, they are making clear they don’t want the Democratic mayor’s support or blessing — as they are calling on him to resign over of his inability to get the city’s gun crime under control.

“The call of the people is ‘Resign Rahm,’” Dr. Gregory Livingston said, according to The Chicago Tribune. “So how, then, can you back your own regime change? How do you sanction your own termination? How dumb, naive and self-hating do you think we are?”

“Honestly, when the mayor endorses a protest, it’s no longer a protest,” Rev. Ira Acree said. “It becomes a parade, and we’re on serious business.”

NBC Chicago reported that the protesters said they are looking to “redistribute the pain and agony of no economic development on the South and West Sides to the North side.”- READ MORE

Fans of Chancelor Jonathan Bennett — professionally known as Chance the Rapper — were surprised to see four new singles released by the famous artist on all streaming platforms on Wednesday evening — “Work Out,” “Wala Cam,” “65th and Ingleside” and “I Might Need Security.”

Chance further surprised his listeners when he released big news within the lyrics of “I Might Need Security,” revealing that “(he) bought the Chicagoist.”

According to the LA Times, Chance has acquired this “Chicago-based news, food and culture website, which has existed only in archive form since being shut down by its former owner.”

The Chicagoist’s assets were previously owned by WYNC — a public radio station. WYNC confirmed via Twitter that the acquisition was made through Chance the Rapper’s Social Media LLC — a new company.

It’s official, @ChancetheRapper has acquired the @Chicagoist from WNYC. Hear it from him in his new song “I Might Need Security.” https://t.co/dIDLXENszk — WNYC 🎙 (@WNYC) July 19, 2018

“I’m extremely excited to be continuing the work of the Chicagoist, an integral local platform for Chicago news, events and entertainment. WNYC’s commitment to finding homes for the ‘ist’ brands, including Chicagoist, was an essential part of continuing the legacy and integrity of the site,” Chance said in the statement. – READ MORE

