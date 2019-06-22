Cher: ‘If Trump Wins Second Term There will Be No America’

November 3, 2020, will mark the last day of the United States as we know it, according to Cher, who issued a dire warning on Thursday to her 3.7 million Twitter followers.

“ONLY IMPORTANT THING IS BEATING Trump‼️IF trump WINS 2ND TERM THERE’LL B NO‼️,” Cher wrote, in a five-alarm fire all-caps missive. “WE WONT B ABLE 2 EXACT PUNISHMENT,OR PUT HIM IN ⛓⛓4 GUTTING OUR GOV.trump PUTS RICH, CORRUPT,CRONIES IN CHARGE OF AGENCIES THEY KNOW NOTHING ABOUT,4. IF DEMS LOSE THEY CANT CHANGE ANYTHING.”

ONLY IMPORTANT THING IS BEATING Trump‼️IF trump WINS 2ND TERM THERE’LL B NO🇺🇸‼️WE WONT B ABLE 2 EXACT PUNISHMENT,OR PUT HIM IN ⛓👴⛓4 GUTTING OUR GOV.trump PUTS RICH, CORRUPT,CRONIES IN CHARGE OF AGENCIES THEY KNOW NOTHING ABOUT,4💰.

IF DEMS LOSE THEY CANT CHANGE ANYTHING — Cher (@cher) June 20, 2019

The left-wing pop icon’s warning to the Democratic Party comes as several 2020 Democratic candidates are trading blows in the wake of former Vice President Joe Biden public praising several segregationist lawmakers, including Jim Eastland and Hermy Talmadge. – READ MORE