Cher: If Trump Wins Re-election, He’ll Put LGBTQ People ‘In Internment Camps’

Left-wing pop icon Cher went on the attack against President Donald Trump and his supporters, this time with a new conspiracy theory insisting that Trump intends to put gay people in “internment camps.”

The Half Breed singer’s tweet was in reaction to a BuzzFeed story reporting that Donald Trump has become the first U.S. president to recognize LGBTQ Pride month.

But Cher was incensed by the president’s recognition of the month and hyperbolically accused Trump of looking to put gays in “internment camps.”

Trump’s 1st Republican Pres.2 Acknowledge LGBT Pride Month.IF trump WINS 2020,HE’LL BE 1ST 2 STRIP U OF’ALL’PROTECTIONS,& PUT U IN INTERNMENT CAMPS‼️HE’LL PUT HIS✋🏻ON UR SHOULDER & STICK HIS🔪IN UR BACK.🙏🏻WAKE UP & SMELL PAIN,HIS BASE WANTS U GONE💀

– READ MORE