Cheney Shreds Ocasio-Cortez for Her ‘Stunning’ Call to ‘Get Rid’ of the Department of Homeland Security

Chairwoman of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tore into Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) after the freshman congresswoman called for the abolition of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, Rep. Cheney blasted Ocasio-Cortez’s “stunning” call to dismantle DHS as being one of “absolute irresponsibility” and vowed that the Republicans in Congress would be doing “everything necessary” in order to “uphold” their “constitutional obligations.”

“The level of just absolute irresponsibility now that we are seeing in the Democratic side among someone who clearly is one of the intellectual leaders now of the Democratic Party is really stunning,” said Cheney. “And we will continue to fight as Republicans to make sure we’re doing everything we can, everything necessary to uphold our constitutional obligations to defend this nation.”

Cheney continued on to "remind everyone" that DHS is a "crucial" agency which keeps "our citizens safe" and is made up of "approximately 22 agencies," including the Secret Service and FEMA.