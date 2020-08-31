Chelsea Clinton: I Want ‘White Children of Privilege’ to ‘Erode that Privilege’ Over Time

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton said she was teaching her children to “erode” their “white privilege” over time during a national Women for Biden organizing call with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) Thursday evening.

Clinton said, “You know, 40% of Americans with disabilities report that they have real challenges voting in person. And so in states where there haven’t been, kind of, no-excuse absentee voting or where there hasn’t been the introduction of early voting yet, you know, it still isn’t, kind of, easy, fair or equal for many Americans to vote.”

She continued, “And I think it’s really important that my children understand that. And I think it’s particularly important that they understand that as white children of privilege because I want them to erode that privilege throughout their lives to ensure more people are enfranchised and that equality isn’t just an ideal.” – READ MORE

