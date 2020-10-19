Charlie Kirk Locked Out Of Twitter Account For Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot Tweet

Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk’s Twitter account was locked on Saturday for a tweet about Pennsylvania ballots.

“Pennsylvania just rejected 372,000 mail-in ballots,” Kirk tweeted. “One voter was said to have submitted 11 duplicate ballots Pennsylvania might be key to winning the White House What’s going on?”

Twitter said the post violated “our rules against posting misleading information about voting,” screenshots show. While Kirk tweeted that over 300,000 ballots had been rejected, the state actually rejected 372,000 mail-in ballot applications, ProPublica reported on Friday.

Kirk criticized the lock saying “that big tech has become the enforcement and communication arm of the Biden campaign and the democrat party” during an interview with Fox News host Steve Hilton, according to FOX News.



“I’m kind of in a hostage situation right now with Twitter,” Kirk told Hilton. “I do not have access to my Twitter account because I tweeted a widely reported story 19 hours ago that changed a couple hours later.”

Twitter declined to comment to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A spokesman for Kirk, Andrew Kolvet, told the DCNF, “Far from spreading misinformation, was sharing widely reported information at the time, information that was only later updated by certain outlets hours later.”

“In this instance the original reporting by some outlets referenced 372k ballots had been rejected in Pennsylvania. This was later updated to 372k “applications” for ballots,” he added. “Charlie was only made aware of the change when his account was locked out.”