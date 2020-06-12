Charles Barkley Dismisses ‘Defund Police’ Movement: ‘Most Cops Do A Fantastic Job’

Every time there’s a calamity in America, there are those people we just can’t stand to hear from: Like Alyssa Milano. Or worse, Kathy Griffin.

But there are those people we’d all like to hear from: Like Mike Rowe. Or better, Charles Barkley.

Barkley, the avuncular former NBA star with the terrible golf swing, is weighing in on the “defund the police” movement now sweeping the most “progressive” (read: regressive) cities in the county.

And he’s not a fan.

“We need the cops, most of the cops do a fantastic job, but instead of defunding and all this other stuff, let’s just do police reform. Everybody should be on board for that whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, conservative or liberal,” Barkley said Tuesday on CNN. – READ MORE

