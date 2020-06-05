Charlamagne Tha God: Biden’s Senate Record ‘Reflects Very Racist Legislation’

Radio personality Charlamagne tha God continued his criticisms of former Vice President Joe Biden this week over his Senate record, which he said reeks of racist legislation.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, Charlamagne said he wanted Biden to “really lean into blackness now” if he’s going to get his endorsement for 2020.

“He did very well today in Philadelphia, you know, he said a lot of things that I wanted to hear, and I know it’s dream-selling season and politicians say what they need to in order to get elected, but I really enjoyed it,” said Charlamagne, as reported by the New York Post. “But I need some action, like I need him to really lean into blackness now.”

Charlamagne said that Joe Biden needs to be the Lyndon B. Johnson to Barack Obama’s JFK, noting that his Senate record on race relations does not bode well.

“To me it’s like this: If Barack Obama was JFK, then Joe Biden needs to be Lyndon B. Johnson. You know, he has the opportunity to be as progressive as Lyndon B. Johnson. Lyndon B. Johnson may have been labeled a racist but his record doesn’t reflect that. LBJ’s record showed that he had, like, the most effective progressive record on race and class of any Democratic president of the past 80 years,” he said. “I think, you know, Biden’s record in the Senate actually reflects very racist legislation, but he has a chance to correct that by doing right by black people.” – READ MORE

