Charges Against Jussie Smollett Dropped

Charges for making up a hate crime were dropped for “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, a Cook County court in Chicago ruled Tuesday.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” prosecutors said in a statement, CNN reported Tuesday.

A judge also reportedly granted a motion to seal the case, according to a tweet from CBS Chicago reporter Charlie De Mar.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him,” Smollett’s legal team said in a statement, ABC journalist Stephanie Walsh tweeted Tuesday. “Jussie was attacked by two people he was unable to identify on January 29th.”View image on Twitter

Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped by the state and his record has been wiped clean. pic.twitter.com/lHpLvBGc3S — 𝕊𝕥𝕖𝕡𝕙𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕤𝕙 (@WashNews) March 26, 2019

Smollett claimed he was attacked, doused with an unknown chemical substance and had a rope tied around his neck by two men who yelled “This is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country” at him on Jan. 29.Two men originally considered as “persons of interest” were arrested on suspicion of battery and assault Feb. 13. However, the Nigerian brothers were released without charges on Feb. 15, according to The Associated Press.The two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, were allegedly paid by Smollett to help carry out the attack, CNN reported.Chicago Police classified Smollett as a suspect Feb. 20 for allegedly filing a false police report.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted Feb. 21 that Smollett was under arrest.

Smollett pleaded “not guilty” for the 16 counts disorderly conduct March 14.

