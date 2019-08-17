Cedric Richmond (D) Compares Banning Assault Weapons to Banning Plastic Straws (VIDEO)

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D., La.) compared banning assault weapons to banning plastic straws during an appearance on CNN Friday evening. He questioned why we “have cities that are banning plastic straws but we can’t ban assault weapons” and expressed a hope for widespread support.

“How do you plan to convince the Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, to even consider these bills assuming they pass in the House?” host Wolf Blitzer asked.

"Look, we're going to need the help of the American people," Richmond responded. "I believe the will of the American people can overpower obstruction in the Senate by the Senate majority leader in terms of bringing bills to the floor for a vote, assault weapons ban, the high-capacity magazines that hold the ammunition in these assault weapons and semi-automatic weapons. The overwhelming public wants to see that happen."