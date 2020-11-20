CDC on Thanksgiving: Don’t Travel, Don’t Cook Together, Wear Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is telling Americans that the best plan for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday is no plan.

“CDC is recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period,” Dr. Henry Walke, CDC coronavirus incident manager, said in a CNBC report. “For Americans who decide to travel, CDC recommends doing so as safely as possible by following the same recommendations for everyday living.”

“ no more important time than now for each and every American to redouble our efforts to watch our distance, wash our hands and, most importantly, wear a mask,” Walke said.

Walke said the CDC is worried that if people travel they won’t stay socially distanced while waiting in line to board a bus, train, or plane.

He also warned that 30 to 40 percent of infections come from people without symptoms and even said visiting family could result in losing a loved one.

“From an individual household level, what’s at stake is basically increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then hospitalized and dying,” Walke said. “We certainly don’t want to see that happen.” – READ MORE

