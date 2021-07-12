CDC Director Says Coronavirus Deaths Among Unvaccinated Americans Keeps Her ‘Awake at Night’

Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the thought of unvaccinated individuals contracting and dying of the Chinese coronavirus keeps her “awake at night,” urging people to “get vaccinated.”

“What keeps me awake at night? Knowing preliminary data from some U.S. states suggests 99.5% of #COVID19 deaths were in unvaccinated ppl. Unnecessary death, unneeded suffering from being unvaccinated,” she said, contending those deaths are “preventable.”

“Get vaccinated,” she added:

What keeps me awake at night? Knowing preliminary data from some US states suggests 99.5% of #COVID19 deaths were in unvaccinated ppl. Unnecessary death, unneeded suffering from being unvaccinated. Those deaths, that pain, are preventable. Get vaccinated: https://t.co/bfOV5VzBpq. https://t.co/jsYzosg6Jc — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 8, 2021

Walensky effectively shamed unvaccinated Americans during Thursday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, warning of the rapid spread of the Delta variant and classifying it as a major threat to the unvaccinated population.- READ MORE

