CAT FIGHT: Daughter of Far-Left Philadelphia Mayor Arrested After Bar Brawl with Politician’s Daughter

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has been preaching gun control for days. Perhaps he should worry about parental control of his daughter.

Shanty clan.

The daughters of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and a North Wildwood councilwoman were arrested early Sunday morning after getting into a fight in North Wildwood.

Nora Kenney, 25, of Philadelphia, and Tara Tolomeo, 27, of Wildwood, were arrested at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday in the nightclub district of North Wildwood, near Chestnut and Olde New Jersey avenues. The fight was witnessed by two local officers who were on duty patroling that evening, N.J. Advance Media reports.

Tolomeo is the daughter of North Wildwood Councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo and lives in North Wildwood as a nurse. Kenney is an event coordinator.

Councilwoman Tolomeo has served on the North Wildwood City Council since 2007 and represents the city’s Second Ward. She was born and raised in Philadelphia. READ MORE: